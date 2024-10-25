Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 4,862.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Company Profile

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.

