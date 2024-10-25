QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $156,978.78 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 361.2% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $156,978.78 and $2,473.16 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00189272 USD and is up 88.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,980.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

