Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GRP.U

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRP.U opened at $53.51 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $65.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.1994 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is 96.83%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

