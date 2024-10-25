Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GRP.U

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GRP.U opened at $53.51 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $65.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.21.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend
About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars Higher: Can It Keep Climbing?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.