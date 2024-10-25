Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for TSE:DIR

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.
Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$115.30 million during the quarter.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Dream Industrial REIT
Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial REIT
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.