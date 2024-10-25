Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 364.9% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.0 %

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. Regency Centers has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $25.63.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

