Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares trading hands.

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

