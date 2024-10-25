Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,101.00.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $928.90 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,098.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,040.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.