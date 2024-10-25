Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $1,150.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,101.00.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.18 on Thursday, reaching $939.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,196. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,098.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,040.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

