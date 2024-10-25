On October 23, 2024, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) announced the approval of a new Annual Bonus Plan (ABP) by its Human Capital and Compensation Committee. The ABP is designed to offer annual cash incentive awards to executive officers and other employees, contingent upon performance criteria set by the Committee.

This new plan came into effect following adjustments made to the company’s annual cash incentive plan design, as outlined in its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders proxy statement. Further specifics regarding the plan design will be disclosed in the 2025 annual meeting of shareholders proxy statement.

The ABP supersedes the previous annual bonus plan implemented on February 21, 2023. While the above serves as a summary, it is necessary to consult the ABP, detailed as Exhibit 10.1 in the current 8-K filing, for a complete understanding as the summary is not exhaustive.

In compliance with this report, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has submitted the necessary exhibits related to this update, including the Annual Bonus Plan (10.1) and the Cover Page Interactive Data File (EX-104) embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

As per the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the company’s official representative, Axel André, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer has signed off on this report on behalf of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated.

This update signifies the company’s commitment to aligning compensation structures with performance objectives, aiming to bolster stakeholder interests and organizational effectiveness moving forward.

