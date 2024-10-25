Reliance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:RS)

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Reliance has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Reliance has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance to earn $17.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of RS traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.55. 208,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,949. Reliance has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reliance

Reliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.