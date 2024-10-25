Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Shares Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Relief Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

