Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:CU Q3 Earnings

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$36.13 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$28.60 and a 1 year high of C$37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of C$860.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.41%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

