ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $266.00 at KeyCorp

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $251.00 to $266.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

RMD traded up $17.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.87. 1,633,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,928. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $260.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,272. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 4,260 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,015,924.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,002.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 196.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

