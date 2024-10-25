RETARDIO Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. RETARDIO has a market cap of $112.32 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RETARDIO has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RETARDIO token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00239447 BTC.

RETARDIO Profile

RETARDIO’s launch date was January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. The official website for RETARDIO is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiosolana.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.11596001 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $6,260,973.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

