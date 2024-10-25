Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,668,000 after purchasing an additional 753,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,654,000 after buying an additional 4,197,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,411,000 after buying an additional 17,103,653 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,337,000 after acquiring an additional 200,027 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

