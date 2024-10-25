Robert W. Baird Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $150.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s current price.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

COF opened at $153.19 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $160.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.68.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

