Robert W. Baird Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $656.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $648.00 to $656.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.92.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII stock remained flat at $620.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $591.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.75. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $348.79 and a 52 week high of $627.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,549.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,608. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,103. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Lennox International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $15,416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth $491,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

