Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $96.10 and last traded at $101.68, with a volume of 21112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.50.

Rogers Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,568.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rogers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rogers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

