Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,765. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. Rollins has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $51.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.83%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347 in the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

