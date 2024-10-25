Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $620.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $542.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

