Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Roper Technologies Stock Performance
ROP stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,408. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $551.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Roper Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROP
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roper Technologies
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.