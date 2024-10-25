Roth Capital Reduces Earnings Estimates for Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Epsilon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Epsilon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Epsilon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EPSN opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 696.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 252,136 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Epsilon Energy

In other news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,253.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,669.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.