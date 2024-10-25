Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Buys 170 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,398,571 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $511.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.96. The company has a market cap of $181.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $523.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.