Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.3% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $362.05 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $380.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

