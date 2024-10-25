Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7,617.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,440,000 after buying an additional 431,910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after buying an additional 335,624 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 154.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after buying an additional 248,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

CF stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $90.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.