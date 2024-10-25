Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 320 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Enova International by 83.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ENVA opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other Enova International news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,938.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enova International news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $660,938.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,898,033.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,483. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

