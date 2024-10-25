Royal Bank of Canada Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $255.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.17.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,265. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $138.42 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $263.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.