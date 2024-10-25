Royal Bank of Canada Raises W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $63.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $61.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 98,381 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

