Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.70. 16,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.15. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $195.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

