RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. RPC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.55. RPC has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

RES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

