Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.20. Rumble shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 1,622,005 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Rumble Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 163.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,659,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,818,365.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $936,825 in the last three months. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rumble by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rumble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

