Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Sanofi by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Sanofi by 3,440.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after buying an additional 1,004,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 1,565,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $137.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

