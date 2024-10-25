Santori & Peters Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 241.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 0.5% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at about $738,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 120,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 266,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

FDL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. 37,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,511. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

