Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 14,624 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Santori & Peters Inc. reduced its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,624 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAPE. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,429,000.

CAPE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,857. The firm has a market cap of $418.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

