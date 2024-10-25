Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.95.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SRPT opened at $132.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

