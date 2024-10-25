Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $511.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $523.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.71 and its 200-day moving average is $440.96. The company has a market capitalization of $181.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at $140,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,398,571. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

