Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $73.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.20 and a one year high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

