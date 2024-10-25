Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 869 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,448,000 after buying an additional 118,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,176,000 after buying an additional 80,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 78,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $542.10 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $551.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

