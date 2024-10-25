Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.94 Per Share

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Price Performance

LON SBSI opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.02) on Friday. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 95.25 ($1.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £66.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.46.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

