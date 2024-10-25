Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 4,155,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,714,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,059,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,688,000 after buying an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 38,425 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 574,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

