Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises approximately 1.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $44,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $77.90 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.