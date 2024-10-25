ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $1,045.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $985.00 to $1,045.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.22.

NYSE NOW traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $948.66. 411,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,143. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $548.44 and a 52 week high of $979.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $880.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.09. The company has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 172.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

