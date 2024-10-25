SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Insider Buys A$13,950.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHAGet Free Report) insider Rhonda Lloyd purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.79 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,950.00 ($9,300.00).

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15.

SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 25th. This is an increase from SHAPE Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. SHAPE Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

SHAPE Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds; facade remediation; modular construction; design and build; aftercare and facilities maintenance; and defense projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SHAPE Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHAPE Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.