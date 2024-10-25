SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Insider Buys A$13,950.00 in Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Rhonda Lloyd purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.79 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,950.00 ($9,300.00).

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15.

SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 25th. This is an increase from SHAPE Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. SHAPE Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

SHAPE Australia Company Profile

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds; facade remediation; modular construction; design and build; aftercare and facilities maintenance; and defense projects.

