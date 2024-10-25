Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Grows By 716.7%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 716.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ageas SA/NV Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS AGESY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

