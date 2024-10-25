Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Expands By 77,700.0%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 77,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alstom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
About Alstom
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alstom
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.