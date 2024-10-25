Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Expands By 77,700.0%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 77,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

