Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Drops By 72.4%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ASOMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised ASOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised ASOS to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
ASOS Stock Performance
About ASOS
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
