Short Interest in Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Increases By 600.0%

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Avon Protection Price Performance
Shares of Avon Protection stock remained flat at C$16.25 during trading on Friday. Avon Protection has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.85.
Avon Protection Company Profile
