Short Interest in Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Increases By 600.0%

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Avon Protection Price Performance

Shares of Avon Protection stock remained flat at C$16.25 during trading on Friday. Avon Protection has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.85.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

