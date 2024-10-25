Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Rises By 1,066.7%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 0.7 %
BCUCY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $64.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.
About Brunello Cucinelli
