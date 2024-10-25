Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Rises By 1,066.7%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 0.7 %

BCUCY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $64.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

