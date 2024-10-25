Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Rises By 3,333.9%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,300 shares, an increase of 3,333.9% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

CHGCY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $22.83. 54,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.89. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.