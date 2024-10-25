Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Declines By 67.6%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 1.03% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

TSLS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 1,769,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,355. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

